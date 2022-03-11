UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary report says that Kalia Williams was traveling east on Hixson Pike in the left lane when she crossed over into the right lane and struck the HCSO patrol vehicle.
Williams was found still seated in her vehicle after the crash, and told deputies that the could drive to her home.
She told police that she had one drink at a concert.
Williams was said to have slurred speech and was unsteady when she exited her vehicle.
She was given a roadside sobriety test and stumbled, showing 'multiple clues of impairment.'
Williams was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, drivers to exercise due care, implied consent law and financial responsibility.
A blood sample was taken at the jail.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck by a drunk driver early Friday morning, with the deputy inside.
The crash happened near the 5470 block of Hixson Pike about 12:30am Friday.
The driver was arrested for DUI by Tennessee State Troopers, according to a news release.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were unable to be driven from the scene, but the HCSO deputy was not injured.
Crews from Emergency Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and HCSO Traffic Units responded to the scene.
“This incident highlights the dangers of people choosing to drive under the influence. We are grateful this deputy was not seriously injured or killed and that no other citizen was injured by this driver’s actions. Once again, I want to stress the importance of making wise decisions by choosing a designated driver or utilizing a ride/share service rather than driving impaired,” stated Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.