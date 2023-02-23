UPDATE: The driver of the Ford Explorer pulled over for having a government tag has been identified as a current member of the West Polk Volunteer Fire Department.
The driver stated that the Chief of the Fire Department permitted him to use the government tag to move the Explorer from his house to the Ford Dealership due to his temporary tag expiring.
The arresting police officer got in contact with the Chief of the West Polk Volunteer Fire Dept. and was advised that the driver is currently a member of his Fire Department, but he did not grant permission to use the tag.
When asked if he considered the tag stolen, the Chief said he did indeed.
The driver was then advised to contact the local Police Department and report the tag as stolen.
Once the tag was confirmed in NCIC as being newly listed as stolen, the driver of the Ford Explorer was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and Unlawful Removal of Tag.
PREVIOUS: Police officers in Collegedale stopped a Ford Explorer on the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway after an officer noticed that the license plate did not match the vehicle.
The plate was a government plate registered to a Tank Trailer belonging to the West Polk County Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department's chief was contacted and confirmed that the license plate had been stolen from their department's tank trailer.
The driver was subsequently charged with possession of stolen property and for putting a license plate from another vehicle on their own.