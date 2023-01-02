UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrested 20-year-old Tyrell Williams Sunday, charging him with vehicular homicide in the December 27, 2022 crash on Shallowford Road that killed two people.
Police say Williams ran the red light at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Noah Reid Road/Shepard Road and struck a Buick SUV.
Passengers in both Williams' black BMV and in the Buick both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was said to be in critical condition after the crash.
The speedometer needle on William's black BMW was stopped at 95 mph, according the the CPD arrest affidavit.
Williams had no proof of insurance and no Tennessee driver's license.
Marijuana, was found in the vehicle's ashtray, police said.
A firearm later determined to have been stolen was found on the driver's side floor.
A search warrant was obtained for a blood test for Williams, who told police he had been smoking marijuana before the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say that the driver of a BMW ran a red light and slammed into the passenger side of a Buick that was making a left turn onto West Shepherd Road.
Passengers in both vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.
Police also say the driver of the Buick sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the BMW, Tyrell Williams, 20, will have arrest warrants sought for:
- Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness x2
- Vehicular Homicide by Intox x2
- Aggravated Assault Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- other traffic charges
PREVIOUS STORY: Shallowford Road has reopened following a car crash at an intersection Tuesday afternoon, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed.
It happened around 2:00 at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road.
Law enforcement had closed the road from Noah Reid Road to Standifer Gap Road in order to respond to the scene.
PREVIOUS STORY: Four people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition Tuesday following a car crash on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police closed the road the at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road from Noah Reid Rd to Standifer Gap Rd around 2:00PM as a result.
ATTN: 6200 Block of Shallowford Rd is CLOSED due to a major vehicle accident. Cut off at Shallowford at Noah Reid Rd and Shallowford Rd at Standifer Gap Rd. Please find alternate routes.— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 27, 2022
