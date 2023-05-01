UPDATE: Amber Reed has been identified as the deceased pedestrian in yesterday's crash at Volkswagen. Reed died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.
A second victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a third was treated and released.
Thirty-seven year-old Jason Wayne Thornton was identified as the driver in the collision. He was charged and arrested for vehicular homicide by recklessness, failure to operate with due care, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, and speeding.
Thornton has a bond of $100,000.
Thornton told police that he was driving his Volkswagen Jetta around the trailers parked at the loading dock, headed toward the facility's paint shop where he worked.
He said that he didn't recall what happened, but he must have fallen asleep and said he should have pulled over.
He remembered objects hitting his car and windshield, Thornton said. He stopped to see what happened.
Witness told police that a black sedan was traveling fast and not stopping, saying the vehicle swerved and struck the thee people.
Chattanooga police say that evidence at the scene showed that no braking occurred before the people were struck and the car had left the lane of travel about 400 feet before hitting the people. Physical evidence at the scene indicated that the vehicle was traveling faster than the posted 30mph speed limit.
Volkswagen's spokesperson Amanda Plecas shared this statement regarding the incident.
"A tragic road incident occurred today at Volkswagen Chattanooga, resulting in an employee fatality and two injured employees. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employees, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy. All production at the plant today has been canceled. We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and refer additional questions to them."
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Chattanooga Police Department will release information when available.
A spokesperson for Volkswagen has released this statement,
"The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred on the interior road behind our plant this morning. This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or other workers. All production for today has been canceled."
