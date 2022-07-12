UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that the 49-year-old woman involved in a crash that stemmed from two cars in a gunfight in the Brainerd tunnel has died as a result of her injuries.
The woman has not yet been identified by police.
Police also say that they have not been able to make an arrest in this case, but the investigation continues.
PREVIOUS STORY: A shootout between the occupants in two vehicles Tuesday night in the Brainerd Tunnel ended in a crash with a third car, and the driver of that vehicle being ejected from her car.
Chattanooga police say that people in a pickup truck and a BMW were shooting at each other while driving through the tunnel about 9:00pm at "excessive speeds."
A 49-year-old woman driving a Honda tried to move out of the way of the vehicles and was hit by the pickup truck and then, the BMW.
The second impact ejected the woman from the Honda. She was taken to a local hospital, and has what police describe as life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash.
The occupants of the pickup and BMW have not yet been located, police say.