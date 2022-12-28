UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection to a Christmas night crash in Bradley County that claimed the lives of a local teacher and her husband.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was hit head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV that was driven by 42-year-old Patricke Conley of Tennessee.
The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Dustin Dillard, and his wife 33-year-old Brittany Dillard, were killed in the crash.
Please continue to keep the Dillard Family in your thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken for their loss.— Bradley Co. Schools (@BradleySchools) December 26, 2022
There were also three children in the Jeep when the crash happened, according to the THP. They were restrained in the vehicle but were still injured.
The children and Conley were taken to a hospital.
On Monday, Local 3's radio partners at Mix 104.1 learned that all three children are expected to make a full recovery, but it will be a slow process.
The family of the Dillard's asked that the community continue to pray for them.
Conley has been released from the hospital and was booked at the Bradley County Jail on Wednesday.
He is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.
Conley is scheduled to appear in court on December 29.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a serious crash in Bradley County this evening.
THP says an investigation is underway at this time.
TDOT reported the crash just before 7 p.m.
An Erlanger helicopter was seen on I-75 north coming into Cleveland.
At this time, drivers are asked to avoid the area of State Route 40 Westbound near Osment Rd. The roadway is closed.