UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested the driver of an SUV who they say went around a CPD vehicle with emergency lights on, and hit one officer, and crashed into another CPD vehicle, trapping that officer inside.
Kathleen Vallin has been charged with Vehicular Assault.
According the the affidavit obtained by Local 3, Vallin became combative when placed in police custody.
Police also say that Vallin smelled of alcohol during the arrest.
Several witness told police later that Vallin was seen traveling at "a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.
After Vallin crashed into the CPD vehicle, her SUV caught on fire but was quickly extinguished.
Police noted that Vallin's iPhone was open to a navigation screen that displayed her intended destination as north of St. Louis, with 517 miles left to go before the crash.
A search warrant was sought and granted to get Vallin's blood for testing, and was sent to the TBI lab for analysis. The results are still pending.
PREVIOUS: A crash that involved a semi early Thursday morning took an unexpected turn after an SUV drove around a Chattanooga police vehicle, striking one CPD officer and then crashing into another CPD patrol vehicle, trapping the CPD officer inside.
The first officer, was on foot outside his vehicle, had to jump onto the median to avoid the SUV, but was still injured due when the vehicle hit his leg.
The CPD patrol vehicle was totaled in the crash which happened about 1:19am on Interstate 24 westbound.
The Chattanooga Fire Department was able to free the CPD officer from the vehicle.
Both CPD officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.