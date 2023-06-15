UPDATE: It's been a year since a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper responded to a scene that would change his life.
On June 15, 2022, THP Trooper Pumpy Tudors responded to a call about a dog in distress on I-75.
#ThrowbackThursday and we want to share an inspiring story from a year ago today. Trooper Tudors received an urgent call from a #GoodSamaritan that a dog was distressed along I-75 in the scorching summer heat. (Thread 1 of 3) https://t.co/RB77KEmiCs pic.twitter.com/0yND6bX0FZ— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) June 15, 2023
Trooper Tuders found the dog, providing her with water and Little Debbie snacks from his patrol car.
Trooper Tuders took it a step further by adopting the dog from the shelter for his granddaughter who named her "Princess".
Today, Princess is thriving and living her best life, thanks to the compassion of Trooper Tuders.
PREVIOUS STORY: Who's a lucky girl?
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was seen in a Facebook post caring for a dog alongside a road in the extreme heat has made the next step and adopted the animal.
THP Trooper Pumpy Tudors spotted the dog on the side of Interstate 75 on June 15, and pulled over to help the pooch, shading her from the sun with an umbrella and giving her water and some Little Debbie snacks he had on hand.
The temperatures topped 96 degrees that day.
He pulled up a chair and sat with the dog until he could gain her trust, and then took her to the Cleveland Animal Control Division.
The dog, now named Princess, is still reportedly being treated until she is ready to go to her forever home and be part of the Tudors' family.