UPDATE: CPD Violent Crimes Investigators have been notified that the 16-year-old boy in the shooting has succumbed to his injuries.
The case has now been upgraded to a homicide.
CPD says because the victim is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Dodds Ave on Friday.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2100 block of Dodds Ave on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, Officers discovered that the victim had left the scene and was near 2300 East 23rd St.
Officers responded to that location as well and located a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the juvenile was in a vehicle at the Dodds Ave location when he was shot.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.