UPDATE: Tuesday night, Dr. Scott DeJarlais defeated his chief Democratic rival Wayne Steele and a series of independent candidates to win re-election for the U.S. House District 4.
District 4 represents Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, Meigs, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties in the Local 3 News viewing area, along with other counties outside the viewing area.
The seat is currently held by Dr. Scott DeJarlais who is a Republican.
He is running against Democrat Wayne Steele, who grew up in the Park City, which is an unincorporated town in Franklin County.
The race also includes the following independent candidates: Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Jones, Joseph Magyer, and Mike Winton.
