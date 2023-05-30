UPDATE: A teen reported missing out of Decatur, Tennessee has been found safe.
A Facebook post from the town of Decatur announced on Tuesday evening that 14-year-old Aubri Whaley was located across state lines.
PREVIOUS STORY: The town of Decatur, Tennessee's Facebook page has advised the public of a missing teen, last seen on May 28, 2023.
Aubri Whaley is described as a white fourteen-year-old female at 5'4" with brown hair.
She was last seen in Decatur, Tennessee, and a Facebook message from the mother to Local 3 states that her last known phone activity was four hours away in Macon, GA.
A picture of a white four door car that she may be traveling in has been added.
The mother says TBI will not put out an Amber Alert for Aubri, saying that she doesn't meet the criteria as she is considered a runaway but that "someone has helped her to get across state lines."
If you have seen Aubri or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Decatur PD at (423) 334-5268 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.