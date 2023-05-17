UPDATE: A strike by First Student bus drivers with Dalton Public Schools (DPS) has entered its third day on Wednesday.
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1212 President Lakecha Strickland tells Local 3 News that contract negotiations are moving forward but an agreement has still not been reached.
According to a Facebook post by DPS, Wednesday’s bus schedule will be the same as Tuesday’s with all bus routes running for Dalton Junior High and The Dalton Academy.
The following is additional transportation information from the DPS website:
Drop-Off Times
Students attending Hammond Creek Middle School, Dalton Junior High School, Dalton High School or The Dalton Academy can be dropped off as early as 6:30 a.m.
Elementary school students can be dropped off as early as 6:45 a.m.
Mid-Day Transportation Between DJHS
We understand that transportation between Dalton Junior High and Dalton High is crucial for some students. Therefore, we will be transporting students once during the day. Students will be going from Dalton Junior High to Dalton High at 11:50 a.m. and returning to Dalton Junior High from Dalton High at 1:30 p.m.
If your child is a car rider and is usually picked up at Dalton High they should remain at Dalton High at the end of the day.
If your child is a student athlete for Dalton High School with after school practice they can also remain at Dalton High School at the end of the day
If your child is a bus rider, they will be able to take the bus back to Dalton Junior High at the end of the day to receive transportation home. We will ensure that they are safely transported to their designated drop-off points.
Elementary, Hammond Creek, and Dalton High
There will not be bus transportation for any elementary school, Hammond Creek Middle School or Dalton High School on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Parents should try to carpool or find alternative transportation to school if at all possible. If your child is unable to get to school, they should continue virtual learning through Canvas.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday is day two of picketing for Dalton Public Schools bus drivers.
They are pushing for fair labor practices from their employer First Student.
Bus drivers with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) recently filed an unfair labor practice against first student.
Monday evening, First Student and the union members met for negotiations.
First Student shared a statement on Tuesday morning following a meeting where negotiations were held with ATU.
They finalized 22 contract provisions, which include three paid holidays, company paid life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance along with premium pay for trainers.
Chattanooga and Dalton ATU Vice President Chris Crowe said the amendments had nothing to do with the strike.
“That is something they put out there to make it seem like we are striking about. We are not striking about any economic things. This strike is clearly on the unfair labor practices by this company. That was a lie they put out there to get the public to see that we are greedy and after money. That is not it at all. We are after them mistreating their employees,” Crowe said.
Crowe said they are striking about multiple issues.
“We had employees that were improperly disciplined due to their union activity. We had one guy who had an accident and we looked at it in the code of conduct and we found he was charged with something he shouldn't have been charged with. We were able to resolve that but at that time it was retaliation because he was a union servant that helped get this going in Dalton,” Crowe said.
Crowe said there were also bus drivers who were promised jobs in Buffalo, New York but never got them.
“We want to get these kids back to school, get these busses moving, but until they meet these demands, we are not driving these buses,” Crowe said.
He said they will continue to picket in front of First Student’s office until their needs are met.
First Student released the following statement in response:
"Agreeing to the union’s request, last evening First Student participated in contract negotiations beginning at 5:00 p.m. During a five-hour bargaining session, the parties finalized agreements on 22 contract provisions, including three paid holidays, company paid life and AD&D insurance, and premium pay for trainers. First Student has also proposed seven percent wage increases. The parties agreed to meet again this evening to continue bargaining. Based on the progress made during last night’s bargaining session, it is extremely unfortunate that this morning the union continues to strike, and harassed and attempted to intimidate their fellow employees who were attempting to transport Dalton school children to school. We are thankful for the Dalton Police Department’s quick response to protect these employees. We remain committed to bargaining with the union and reaching a contract that will fairly compensate our employees for the service they provide to the Dalton community."
ATU President Lakecha Strickland said her members mean no harm.
“We are only here to take a stand to make sure our members are treated fairly to get a good contract, come to an agreement and make sure our demands are met so they can be treated fairly for standing up for themselves. It is nothing personal, it's all business,” Strickland said.
As for Dalton Public Schools, Wednesday's bus routes will prioritize middle school students for state testing.
If your child is not able to get to school, they can continue to learn virtually through canvas.
