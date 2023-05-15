UPDATE: Monday, Dalton Public Schools (DPS) students are learning virtually because of a bus drivers' strike.
The drivers' union alleges First Student, the company that employs the bus drivers for the school system, engages in unfair labor practices and retaliation.
A DPS spokesperson said the school system is not involved in negotiations and has no control over the situation.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1212 began picketing at First Student's location in Dalton on Monday morning.
Local 3 News spoke with ATU 1212 President Lakecha Strickland, who says drivers value their jobs and students but want to be treated fairly.
Strickland also shared some of the demands of First Student, the bus drivers are making.
"Our demands were to bargain until we get a contract settled, to reinstate some workers to positions that were promised in Buffalo, New York," Strickland said. "And for First [Student] to come to the table and stop playing games."
ATU Local 1212 will meet with First Student on Monday night for negotiations.
Strickland said that the drivers were originally told they could not get dates for negotiations until September but now that their demands are known things are changing.
PREVIOUS STORY: First Student and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1212 have released statements regarding the upcoming bus strike in Dalton.
A spokesperson with First Student Communications stated,
"First Student has been working to reach a contract agreement with our drivers who serve Dalton Public Schools. Unfortunately, the leadership of ATU 1212 have said they plan to strike on Monday, May 15. We understand that any disruption to student transportation would be a hardship for families and the district, especially with state testing next week.
At First Student, we value our drivers and recognize the critical nature of the work they do. Our Dalton drivers are the highest paid in the area. Since last May, we have increased starting wages from $16 to $18 an hour. All drivers have received pay increases of between 5 to 10%.
We are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with ATU 1212 as soon as possible. We have offered to continue negotiations with union leadership every day next week. We strongly encourage the union to join us in finding a resolution that ensures the best possible outcome for our drivers, our students and the community."
President of Atu Local 1212 Lakecha Strickland also responded, and said,
"This is about Unfair Labor Practices and Retaliation. Workers are dedicated to Dalton Public Schools and the children they transport. They have been for many years. Their rights are being violated and they choose to take a stand. The strike will be averted if First Student stops their misconduct."
PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Dalton Public Schools website, Monday, May 15, will be a virtual learning day for students due to a bus strike by drivers with First Student.
Students should log on to Canvas for instruction from their teachers. The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.
A letter from Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Scott states that Dalton needs more bus drivers available to transport their students to and from school safely.
The school system says they will continue to provide regular updates as more information is received regarding the bus driver strike.
