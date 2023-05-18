UPDATE: A strike by First Student bus drivers with Dalton Public Schools (DPS) has entered its fourth day on Thursday.
The strike has forced the school system to come up with a new transportation plan, which went into effect on May 18 and will remain in place until the end of the school year.
The following is the latest update and drop-off locations posted to the DPS website:
**Parents should choose the stop that works best for them based on the stops assigned for their school.**
Bus Routes:
Elementary Schools
Westwood: Cascade Drive Place (Mountain Woods Apt)
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:55 PM
Westwood: Haig Mill Lake Park
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
City Park: Cliffs Apartments
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
City Park: Kroger on Glenwood Ave
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Brookwood: Al Rollins Park
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Blue Ridge and Roan: 1525 E Morris Street (Super D Market)
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Blue Ridge: 5th & May
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Roan: Park Place Apartments (Underwood St)
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Park Creek: Rec Department Civic Drive
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Park Creek: GIST/Phoenix Drive
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Park Creek: Salem Baptist Church
Pick-Up Time: 7 AM
Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM
Hammond Creek Middle School
Cascade Drive at Ponderosa Place (Mountain Woods Apartments)
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM
Haig Mill Lake Park
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM
Cliffs Apartments
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM
Kroger on Glenwood Ave
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM
Al Rollins Park
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:15 PM
1525 E Morris Street (Super D Market)
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM
5th & May
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM
Park Place Apartments (Underwood St)
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM
Rec Department Civic Drive
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM
GIST/Phoenix Drive
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM
Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM
Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy
Cliffs Apartments
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
Kroger on Glenwood Avenue
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
Al Rollins Park
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
5th & May
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
Park Place Apartments (Underwood St)
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
GIST/Phoenix Drive
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
Dalton High School
Cliffs Apartments
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
Kroger on Glenwood Avenue
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
Al Rollins Park
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
5th & May
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:25 PM
Park Place Apartments (Underwood St)
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
GIST/Phoenix Drive
Pick-Up Time: 6:00 AM
Drop-Off Time: 2:20 PM
"Starting tomorrow, May 18, 2023, we will offer community drop-off and pick-up sites for all of our schools. The bus locations with pick-up and drop-off times are listed below.
We ask that you have patience when waiting at the bus stop. Because these are new routes, the bus may be slightly earlier or later arriving at the bus stop locations. Please try to arrive a few minutes early, and be prepared to wait for the bus. If buses fill up, they will take a full bus of students to their school, and return to the pick up site until all students have been transported to school.
As a reminder, it is district policy that anyone in 3rd grade or younger must have someone 13 or older present to get them off the bus. Please make sure that someone is present for these young students at the drop-off sites in the afternoon so they are able to get off the bus. These students will be returned to school if there is not someone 13 or older present at the time the bus arrives. In addition, if you are uncomfortable with your students in 4th grade or older getting off the buys by themselves, please make sure you are at the bus stop before the scheduled drop-off time.
If you are a car rider, we'd also ask that you consider utilizing one of these sites to drop-off and pick-up students to help reduce some of the increased traffic in our school car lines.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact First Student at 706.428.9489 or Jeff Wells at 706.463.5037. Or, you can reach us by email at info@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenges."
Here's a map of drop-off sites for Dalton middle and high school students:
Here's a map of drop-off sites for elementary school students in Dalton:
PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday is day two of picketing for Dalton Public Schools bus drivers.
They are pushing for fair labor practices from their employer First Student.
Bus drivers with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) recently filed an unfair labor practice against first student.
Monday evening, First Student and the union members met for negotiations.
First Student shared a statement on Tuesday morning following a meeting where negotiations were held with ATU.
They finalized 22 contract provisions, which include three paid holidays, company paid life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance along with premium pay for trainers.
Chattanooga and Dalton ATU Vice President Chris Crowe said the amendments had nothing to do with the strike.
“That is something they put out there to make it seem like we are striking about. We are not striking about any economic things. This strike is clearly on the unfair labor practices by this company. That was a lie they put out there to get the public to see that we are greedy and after money. That is not it at all. We are after them mistreating their employees,” Crowe said.
Crowe said they are striking about multiple issues.
“We had employees that were improperly disciplined due to their union activity. We had one guy who had an accident and we looked at it in the code of conduct and we found he was charged with something he shouldn't have been charged with. We were able to resolve that but at that time it was retaliation because he was a union servant that helped get this going in Dalton,” Crowe said.
Crowe said there were also bus drivers who were promised jobs in Buffalo, New York but never got them.
“We want to get these kids back to school, get these busses moving, but until they meet these demands, we are not driving these buses,” Crowe said.
He said they will continue to picket in front of First Student’s office until their needs are met.
First Student released the following statement in response:
"Agreeing to the union’s request, last evening First Student participated in contract negotiations beginning at 5:00 p.m. During a five-hour bargaining session, the parties finalized agreements on 22 contract provisions, including three paid holidays, company paid life and AD&D insurance, and premium pay for trainers. First Student has also proposed seven percent wage increases. The parties agreed to meet again this evening to continue bargaining. Based on the progress made during last night’s bargaining session, it is extremely unfortunate that this morning the union continues to strike, and harassed and attempted to intimidate their fellow employees who were attempting to transport Dalton school children to school. We are thankful for the Dalton Police Department’s quick response to protect these employees. We remain committed to bargaining with the union and reaching a contract that will fairly compensate our employees for the service they provide to the Dalton community."
ATU President Lakecha Strickland said her members mean no harm.
“We are only here to take a stand to make sure our members are treated fairly to get a good contract, come to an agreement and make sure our demands are met so they can be treated fairly for standing up for themselves. It is nothing personal, it's all business,” Strickland said.
As for Dalton Public Schools, Wednesday's bus routes will prioritize middle school students for state testing.
If your child is not able to get to school, they can continue to learn virtually through canvas.
