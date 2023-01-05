UPDATE: A man in Dalton has been sentenced to nearly half-a-century in prison for a stabbing attack that happened July of 2021.
Senior Judge David K Smith sentenced Shaquae Divine Robinson to serve 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
The sentence is the maximum possible on each offense and with each offense run consecutively or back-to-back.
Assistant District Attorney Ian Whittle argued for the State and introduced Robinson’s 16 previous convictions, which included 4 violent misdemeanors and 3 felonies.
Because of his previous commission of 3 felonies, Robinson was not eligible for parole.
Attorney Josh Smith represented Robinson at the sentencing hearing and at trial.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A Dalton man is under arrest after a stabbing attack Tuesday morning that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Dalton Police Department, the stabbing happened around 8:30 am on Tuesday in front of 522 B Straight street in Dalton.
Initial information indicates that the victim had been allowing Shaquae Robinson, who is homeless, to stay in her home but was in the process of throwing him out.
Witnesses say the victim blocked the door with her body and told Robinson that he was not allowed back inside. Robinson then stabbed the victim in her neck.
He then fled from the scene on foot.
Dalton officers were able to locate him a short time later and arrest him.
The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and then taken to another hospital by Life Flight helicopter for treatment.