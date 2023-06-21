UPDATE: Dalton police report that assault suspect Aaron Terrell Tyler has been arrested by Whitfield County deputies.
Tyler was sought for two alleged assault incidents Tuesday morning at a Dalton hotel.
PREVIOUS STORY: Dalton police are searching for a registered sex offender that they say attacked two women at a local hotel Tuesday morning.
In both instances, the women were able to escape.
The investigation began about 7:10am Tuesday morning when a woman arrived at the Dalton Police Services Center to report an assault. She was loading her luggage into her car when she said that man appraoched her and offered to help. She declined and went back to her room. The suspect followed her into the room and tried to locked the door, but the woman screamed for help. The man fled shortly afterward.
When police arrived at the hotel later, staff at the front desk told them that a man matching the suspect’s description was staying at the hotel named Aaron Tyler. They were unable to locale Tyler.
That's when police came across the second victim, who appeared to be very upset and reported to them her encounter with the same man. He attempted to force his way into her room, but she was able to stop him, push him back out and closed then locked the door to get away.
Investigators executed a search warrant on the room rented by Tyler and were able to determine that he was the suspect in both assaults. They also determined that Tyler was released from jail in Clayton County yesterday and was in Dalton waiting to begin a drug treatment program, but was denied entry into the program. They believe that is Tyler’s only connection to the Dalton area.
Dalton police describe suspect Aaron Terrell Tyler as a 43-year-old Black male, who stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 280-300 pounds. Tyler has a bald head, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts with a white tank top undershirt underneath.
Tyler has warrants for simple assault and false imprisonment connected to this morning’s incidents. Dalton police say he was last seen in the area of Market Street and West Walnut Avenue.
If you have information on where Tyler may be, or any other information, you are asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085 extension 9-165 or call 911.