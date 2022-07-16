UPDATE: Dallas Bay Fire Department responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a fire at a home in Hixson Saturday night.
Upon arrival crews found flames and heavy smoke through the roof.
Dallas Bay Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire containing it to one end of the home with most of the damage to the atticic and roof areas.
Dallas Bay Fire Department estimated the damages to be around $60,000 dollars and the cause to be Electrical in nature.
Owners were home when the fire started and escaped without injury. Hamilton County EMS and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were on scene to Assist.
Dallas Bay Fire Department command stated they greatly appreciated the HCSO West Patrol Deputies for being on the scene to help with fire operations.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department is working a residential fire Saturday afternoon located at 682 Charbell Street.
A spokesperson for Hamilton County Emergency Services says all residents are out of the house.
Fire personnel are reporting fire through the roof.
Hamilton County officials are asking the public to avoid this area if all possible.
Currently, Dallas Bay VFD is working a residential fire located at 682 Charbell Street. All residents are out of the house. Fire personnel reporting fire through the roof. Please avoid this area if all possible. pic.twitter.com/YZ4PWqMFJ0— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) July 16, 2022