UPDATE: Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire crews are working two water rescues on Wednesday involving several mutual aid crews in Chattanooga.
The first incident was reported just after 2:00 p.m.
Hamilton County EMS says Dallas Bay VFD crews are responding to a water rescue in the 1300 Lower Mill Rd area with a vehicle and two other parties in the water.
The incident occurred because a motorist attempted to drive through flooded waters.Dallas Bay swiftwater crews are responding to assist Chattanooga FD.
The second incident was reported just 30 minutes later on 4410 School Dr.
Dallas Bay VFD swiftwater crews are responding to assist Chattanooga FD.
The motorist also attempted to drive through flooded waters.
Authorities remind the public to 'turn around, don't drown'.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a water rescue early Wednesday morning.
Hamilton County EMS says Dallas Bay VFD crews are rescuing a vehicle submerged in flooding water on 1488 Boy Scout Road
Authorities ask motorists not to drive through flooded streets stating this, not only puts yourself at risk, but first responders as well.