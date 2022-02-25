The Hamilton County District Attorney General has placed his wife and brother-in-law, two of his employees, on paid leave. The move comes after an investigation concluded he violated the state nepotism policy.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office report says they received an allegation that the District Attorney's office violated the Tennessee's Nepotism Policy Act. They launched an investigation and determined Gen. Pinkston needs to either transfer his relatives to another government entity or terminate their employment.
The Nepotism Policy Act is a state law and any state government entity must follow it. The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is a state government entity.
"Relatives cannot be employed within a direct line of supervision of one another within a state government entity,” said John Dunn, the Director of Communications with the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has served as the top prosecutor for Tennessee's 11th Judicial District since 2014.
In 2019, he married Melydia Clewell, his Chief of Staff, and in 2020, Pinkston appointed her brother, Kerry Clewell, as an investigator.
Neither report to the DA directly; however, it was still determined that they are in the direct line of supervision of Pinkston.
“To ensure that state government entities are avoiding conflicts of interest as well as the perception of favoritism within a government,” Dunn said.
Late last summer, General Pinkston moved his relatives' salaries from state to county funds amid nepotism concerns.
"It really doesn't matter who is paying those employees, they're still considered state employees, part of the state government entity, the DA's office,” Dunn told us.
Dunn said the Comptroller’s Office said they were encouraged that their findings had no evidence of favoritism.
"Their salary increases over the past years were in line with other similar employees within the DA's office,” Dunn told us.
Dunn says this is not common at the state level of government because the nepotism laws are very clear.
Each city and county government entity has their own nepotism rules that they put in place. It's a not a uniform policy set by the state.
Wednesday, Gen. Pinkston said he placed his relatives on leave. We reached out today for clarification on whether they are on paid or unpaid leave and the office declined to comment.
Pinkston said he plans to review the recommendations of the comptroller's office report and may have additional comments at a later date.