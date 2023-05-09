Chattanooga State Community College delayed the beginning of the summer semester on Monday and Tuesday in response to a "cyber incident" discovered over the weekend.
According to the school's website, all classes but the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) are cancelled on Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.
College systems, including email, are unavailable, a Facebook post said.
"On Sunday, May 7th at 8:55 a.m., Chattanooga State notified its campus community via “TigerAlert” text messaging about a Saturday, May 6th cyber incident that occurred at Chattanooga State as discovered by our cyber protection company. Our IT team is in the process of gradually recovering our systems after we intentionally shut them down over the weekend to mitigate and investigate the situation," said Nancy Patterson, Vice President of College Advancement & Public Relations. "While we are still assessing the impact of the threat actor, please recognize that we are early in the investigation as we work to determine if and what data may have been compromised. Chattanooga State takes the security of information very seriously, and we are diligently working to learn more about the cyber incident."
Find operational updates, including the modified schedule, on Chattanooga State's website here, or on Twitter here.
We're working to learn more. Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.