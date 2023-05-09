UPDATE: A cyber incident over the weekend at Chattanooga State Community College has forced the school to cancel or delay some classes and disrupted several student services.
According to the school's website, classes that were scheduled to begin May 8—May 26 are canceled. Information about refunds will be forthcoming.
Credit classes that run from May to August 4 (13 weeks or full session) are currently delayed. The school's website instructs students to check back daily to find out the current status of those classes.
The Study Abroad program is not affected.
Economic Workforce Development (EWD) classes will meet. SkillUp will meet.
Student services that are also currently unavailable include:
- Student IDs
- Parking Passes
- Academic Advising
- Financial Aid
- Registration
- Payments
- Transcripts Requests
- Testing
- Career Services
- Center for Access & Disability Services
- Questions about these services cannot be answered because systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently locked down.
These services are open:
- Library
- Cafeteria
- Daycare Center
- Bookstore
The following campus event that was scheduled is canceled: Retirement Celebration May 15.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga State Community College delayed the beginning of the summer semester on Monday and Tuesday in response to a "cyber incident" discovered over the weekend.
According to the school's website, all classes but the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) are cancelled on Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.
College systems, including email, are unavailable, a Facebook post said.
"On Sunday, May 7th at 8:55 a.m., Chattanooga State notified its campus community via “TigerAlert” text messaging about a Saturday, May 6th cyber incident that occurred at Chattanooga State as discovered by our cyber protection company. Our IT team is in the process of gradually recovering our systems after we intentionally shut them down over the weekend to mitigate and investigate the situation," said Nancy Patterson, Vice President of College Advancement & Public Relations. "While we are still assessing the impact of the threat actor, please recognize that we are early in the investigation as we work to determine if and what data may have been compromised. Chattanooga State takes the security of information very seriously, and we are diligently working to learn more about the cyber incident."
Find operational updates, including the modified schedule, on Chattanooga State's website here, or on Twitter here.
