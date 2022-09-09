UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in the Northgate Mall kidnapping case, and Crime Stoppers is being credited with helping.

Fred Goodjoint, 66, has been arrested and charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: This week's case involves a kidnapping from Northgate Mall in Hixson. Police are keeping a lot of information to themselves. They need the details to help verify any tips they might get along the way. But, what we do have for you is a pretty big get: pictures.

"This is a person of interest; a person we would love to identify," said Chattanooga Police Detective Daryl Slaughter. "I believe, a person that could probably help us with this case."

It was early morning, Sunday night into Monday, August 22nd. The victim had just clocked out at Old Chicago Pizza and was headed to his car. "He was leaving his place of employment around 2:15 AM," said Det. Slaughter. "There was no one in the parking lot very few people very few cars and most of the cars that were there were vehicles that were owned by employees that were still at Northgate Mall."

As he approached his car, in the dark, something caught his attention.

"He noticed another vehicle parked next to his vehicle," Slaughter continued. "When he got to the vehicle, there was two black males in that vehicle and they forced him and their vehicle."

At the end of the ordeal, after the victim had been dropped off, he told investigators the duo drove him around for a bit. "They eventually ended up at an ATM where some money was withdrawn," Slaughter explained. "You'll see in the pictures we're going to have for you, that's the person that withdrew the money."

It is a pretty clear view from the ATM camera. "He might just be a witness," added Det. Slaughter. "We need to know who this person is. A name, that would be very helpful in this investigation."

We have up to $1,000 reward for your information. Do you recognize this person? They will never know you helped. Maybe you are this man or one of the people involved in the kidnapping. On the TV crime shows, the first one to call often gets the better deal. Care to roll the dice and roll on your partner? We are waiting to hear from you.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Help get these two wrangled before they can strike, again. That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask you for your name.