UPDATE: The two men in a cave at the base of Lookout Mountain have been rescued. Family and friends greeted the men after a multi-day ordeal and rescue.
At approximately 3:45 a.m. personnel with the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff team made contact with both missing men.
They were found in the farthest known part of the cave and were assisted out by rescue crews.
The evacuation was expected to take about 2 1/2 hours.
PREVIOUS STORY: Members of the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff team located both of these missing men around 3:45 Wednesday morning.
The team is now working to get these men out of the cave.
We're told the evacuation is expected to take about 2 1/2 hours.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire officials say a large search is underway for two lost men in a cave under Lookout Mountain on Tuesday evening.
The search began around 6:00 p.m. and involves crews from the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County.
CFD officials say the two men are 23-year-old Robby Dobos and 21-year-old Gabriel Vaughn who are friends and coworkers.
CFD officials say the two men are a mile down in an old abandoned train tunnel and were last seen around 8 o'clock on Monday night when they left work to explore caves.
Officials say they families and friends got worried when the men never returned.
Search crews are gathering at Walgreens on Broad Street, which is serving as a command post.
