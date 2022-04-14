Crews in Marion County spent hours trying to recover a body after a deadly fall on Thursday morning.
It happened on Highway 150 around 10:30am CDT.
A detective with the Marion County Sheriff's Office tells Local 3 News, the person appears to have accidentally fallen from a cliff.
Authorities say the rough terrain made the recovery efforts difficult but they were able to recover the body and clear the scene shortly before 5:00pm CDT.
The identity of the person who fell has not been released.
