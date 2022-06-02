UPDATE: Crews make high angle rescue at Falling Water Trails on Wednesday

UPDATE: Sea Cadets and Adult Volunteers saved a hiker's life while attending a Mountain Rescue Training near Falling Water Falls in Signal Mountain, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
Reports came in just before 1 p.m. that a hiker had fallen off the trail and was positioned on the edge of a cliff on June 1st.
Adult Volunteers immediately sprang into action to answer the call for help due to their nearby positioning to the incident and were the first on the scene. Once they were about to contact the hiker, it became clear that additional human resources were necessary.
The Adult Volunteers who are Certified Rope Technicians, Critical Care Emergency Technicians, Firefighters, and other-related medical professionals requested immediate local emergency services to respond to the incident, but these services would take upwards of 20 to 30 minutes to respond to the scene due to distance and time.
Sea Cadets attending the Mountain Rescue Training instantly became a valuable resource and assisted the Adult Volunteers in transferring the hiker out of the woods to speed up the response for professional medical care once they arrived on the scene.
The Sea Cadets assisted in extraction across a creek and up a 3-mile wooded trail to where the Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and the Signal Mountain Fire Department were awaiting the patient.
The patient suffered a punctured lung and injuries to his head and neck areas. The patient is expected to make a full recovery.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Waldens Ridge Emergency Services crews assisted during a high angle rescue at Falling Water Trails on Wednesday.
Hamilton County officials say a 57-year-old man has minor injuries.
Additional assistance is being carried out by Rescue personnel.
Currently, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services has a high angle rescue at Falling Water Trails. 57 YOM hiker has minor injuries and needing assistance being carried out by Rescue personnel. pic.twitter.com/VXMidHcdTS— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) June 1, 2022