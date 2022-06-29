UPDATE: Traffic is still being affected almost an hour after a vehicle overturned on Highway 153 at the Highway 27 overpass.

Crews with Mosteller’s Towing have been working to get a flatbed truck carrying a load of plywood back up right after an incident caused the vehicle to tip onto its side in the southbound lanes

PREVIOUS STORY (8:43 pm): 

An overturned vehicle has lanes of State Route 153 blocked at MILE MARKER 12.8 this evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

