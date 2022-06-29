UPDATE: Traffic is still being affected almost an hour after a vehicle overturned on Highway 153 at the Highway 27 overpass.
Crews with Mosteller’s Towing have been working to get a flatbed truck carrying a load of plywood back up right after an incident caused the vehicle to tip onto its side in the southbound lanes.
Traffic snarl on Highway 153 at the Highway 27 overpass. Flatbed truck carrying a load of plywood on its side in the southbound lanes. Great work by Mosteller’s Towing getting it back up right. More info for you on @Local3News at 11. pic.twitter.com/Cpyx9uztDd— Greg Glover (@gregglover3) June 30, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY (8:43 pm):
An overturned vehicle has lanes of State Route 153 blocked at MILE MARKER 12.8 this evening.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.