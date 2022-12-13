UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that credit card theft suspect Raico Cabrera Hernandez has been arrested.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say used stolen credit card information to purchase large amounts of gas at several locations in Catoosa County and the surrounding area.
The suspect, Raico Cabrera Hernandez, was seen driving a gray 2021 Chevrolet pickup with Georgia tag CTW 2010. The truck has metal fuel tanks in the bed.
If you have any information about Raico Cabrera Hernandez, please contact Detective LeeAnn Moody with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424. If see him, please contact your local 911 Center.