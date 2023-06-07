UPDATE: A Chattanooga police officer at the center of a CPD internal affairs invocation has resigned.
MPO Ricky Ballard was placed on paid leave after a 'fact finding' investigation began in late April and a citizen complaint was filed.
In 2019, Ballard was found to have sexually harassed female cadets while serving as an instructor. He was suspended for 160 hours at that point.
NEW: CPD records show there's an active internal affairs investigation involving MPO Ricky Ballard. The city attorney says Ballard is on leave with pay until the investigation is over.@Local3News pic.twitter.com/eASxZ6Ke5Y— Heather (@HeatherProduces) May 16, 2023
