UPDATE: Chattanooga Police Investigators along with CPD Patrol Units have arrested a suspect in relation to the shooting at 1400 Rossville Avenue.
CPD says 23-year-old Shadericka Williams was arrested late yesterday evening for 2 counts of aggravated assault and 2 counts of attempted murder.
She was booked into Silverdale Corrections Facility.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were shot in the area of Station Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
According to a release from Chattanooga Police, officers in the area heard an argument in a parking lot on Rossville Avenue. Police heard gunfire as they walked toward the area.
CPD says they found two women who were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous