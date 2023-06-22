UPDATE (6/22): During Thursday's court hearing, a decision was made to continue forward following the reopen of the Budgetel Inn and Suites earlier this month after court ordered requirements on repairs to the hotel were met.
An update on the hotel to re-open in East Ridge has been pushed back by the judge.
A hearing was scheduled today in court, but an update is now expected to happen on August 17th.
One building is open and operating.
The extended stay hotel was shut down last November after a variety of complaints.
UPDATE: A portion of the Budgetel Inn and Suites has been cleared to reopen by a judge after code enforcement issues were resolved.
According to court records, owners of the extended stay in East Ridge were given the green light on May 23, to open Building 1, following an inspection by city code enforcement that showed the repairs required for reopening were complete.
Owners of the Budgetel must follow operating guidelines established by the court, which include maintaining surveillance cameras on the property, hiring private security, a curfew for non-residents, and a 120-day limit for renters in addition to other rules.
Video shared on Facebook by Budgetel Inn & Suites General Manager Jason Walker shows the repairs and changes made to Building 1 before it reopened.
In the post, Walker said a lot of work still has to be done and that the motel's owners have instructed him "to move forward with a clean, compliant operation".
Back in December we took a tour of the motel. People left one of the rooms gagging because of the smell and Judge Boyd Patterson said the rooms were in substandard condition. Nearly 6 months later, the rooms in building one are clean odor free and ready for guests.
“We have King rooms and Double rooms that are very basic, clean ordinary hotel rooms, mini fridge microwave, bed, cable tv, free wi-fi, exactly what you would expect," New General Manager Jason Walker.
Building one passed inspections by the Fire Marshall, Health Department and East Ridge City Code Enforcement.
“We have heard very loud and clear from East Ridge as a municipality, our neighbors and the county, that the things that have to happen at this address going forward must not mirror some of the things that were experienced in the past. That’s why they hired me and I intend to do exactly that.”
Walker said the motel is complying with all the court order requirements like 24 hour security and no long term stays passed 120 days.
“So, the footing we’re on now at Budgetel now is mostly for travelers, people going up I-75 we’re going to have a competent room at the lowest rate at the exit. The type of product that we were offering before is simply not we’re doing going forward and that is primarily to be compliant with the city of East Ridge.”
He said there’s still work to be done in the other 3 buildings before those reopen, but there’s a lot of potential for the motel in the coming years.
“We are right across from an entire giant retail destination, we have a sporting event facility being built right next door. So, Budgetel is right at the center of all of that. We just have figure out how to be the best of stewards of this property and do our jobs well.”
Walker said with their new changes most of the business they’ll get is from online travel agencies. He said right now they’re working on getting the motel on those sites.
A court hearing for a status update has been scheduled for Thursday, June 22.
PREVIOUS STORY: It's been four months since the Budgetel Inn was shut down and deemed uninhabitable by District Attorney Coty Wamp.
Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the outside and cosmetic changes on the inside, an attorney for the motel said they're looking to reopen the building in late March. However, District Attorney Wamp said there needs to be more than just a makeover to reopen the motel.
During the Budgetel's first hearing on December 5, an East Ridge Code Enforcement Officer testified there were more than 20 violations on the property including roaches along with structural and electrical issues, making the property unsafe for people who lived there.
A week later Judge Boyd Patterson ruled the motel could operate once it was brought up to code.
During Monday's status hearing, attorney Chris Clem said his clients decided to do more upgrades than the court required.
"Actually, there were very few updates that were needed. Codes enforcement in East Ridge when they first looked at the place they said there was no real structural defects, there were no real code violations. The few that they found were very, very minor. The main complaint they had was there were too many calls," said Clem.
He said his clients are upgrading light fixtures, mattresses and blinds which is causing the renovations to take longer than expected.
DA Coty Wamp said these improvements won't have an impact on the criminal activity at the motel.
"My concern moving forward that we don't just reopen and it's a prettier place to be, but it still has the same amount of criminal activity," said DA Wamp.
She wants a proposed probation order to keep the motel accountable while they work to reopen the rest of the building.
In response, Judge Patterson said in order to reopen building one of the motel it must comply with the current court order which has requirements that deal with criminal reduction.
"There are about 16 of them and they deal with what the General is noting about, additional cameras, making sure that East Ridge police have access that allows them to follow up on criminal activity."
Clem said they are working to finish the upgrades and then code enforcement will do a walk-through.
Clem says his clients hope the first building will open by late March.
Judge Patterson is set to tour the property once all the renovations are complete.
The Budgetel will be back in his court on March 21.
