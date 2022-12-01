UPDATE: The Hamilton County Mayor's Office is responding to a lawsuit filed by County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.
Mayor Weston Wamp has been trying to remove Taylor from office.
Commissioners unanimously voted to keep Taylor on the job, saying Wamp had no power to terminate Taylor.
Taylor filed a lawsuit, citing his four year contract signed last year. He said his computer was confiscated, which has information protected by attorney-client privilege.
Taylor's suit gave Wamp until yesterday to respond. Wamp said in a statement he's still working to remove Taylor and he's seeking a court ruling on his authority to do so, from a judge outside the county.
Read Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp's full statement:
“The County Mayor’s office had a November 30th deadline to respond to Rheubin Taylor’s ongoing legal action against Hamilton County Mayor, Weston Wamp. The Mayor’s response to Mr. Taylor’s suit asserts Mayor Wamp’s clear authority and obligation under state law to appoint all department heads, which, in this case, would include Mr. Taylor who is, unquestionably, the head of Hamilton County’s legal department. The response also substantiates the Mayor’s position that incident to the right and obligation to appoint, is the authority to terminate. It is not the Mayor’s intention to seek to remove Mr. Taylor from the office by way of an injunction.
Separately, our response and our counterclaims also summarize the extensive evidence the County Mayor’s office has identified as justification to terminate Mr. Taylor for cause. Mayor Wamp worked tirelessly for weeks to find a resolution with the commission and Mr. Taylor that would have avoided protracted litigation. Mr. Taylor, however, was uninterested and unwilling to consider a resolution outside of court. Our primary objective is to seek an expeditious court ruling on the County Mayor’s authority before a judge outside of Hamilton County.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Local 3 News is learning that Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor has filed a lawsuit against County Mayor Weston Wamp.
County Commissioner Dr. Warren Mackey confirmed the lawsuit to Local 3.
The Chattanoogan says the lawsuit details Wamp trying to fire him despite having a four-year contract.
Taylor also says Wamp took the contents of his computer, which included attorney-client documents.
Today, County Commissioners unanimously stood in opposition to the new county mayor, overriding Wamp's vetoes. They are refusing to terminate the contract for Taylor.
Commissioners are worried that Wamp's actions could end up in court and cost taxpayers.