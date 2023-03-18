UPDATE: County Mayor Weston Wamp proclaims March 17th as Koch's Bakery Day after 75 years of service

UPDATE: Following the closing of the legendary local spot Koch's Bakery, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp has proclaimed March 17, 2023 as Koch's Bakery Day.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A Chattanooga tradition dating back more than 75 years is coming to an end. Koch’s Bakery will close its store at 1900 Broad Street, leaving behind a delightful downtown aroma that can never be replaced.
The seemingly nonstop parade of treats coming through the doors of Koch’s won’t last much longer. Owner Barbara Davis has reported for work each morning at 2 a.m. to begin making doughnuts, cookies, and fritters for appreciative morning and lunchtime customers.
Many of the customers have no idea how to pronounce the name of the bakery. Barbara tells us, “It rhymes with ducks.”
No matter how you say it, the secret for success is simple: give the people what they want.
Barbara said, “I like to make everything people wanted. Whatever they asked for I would do it.”
Like everyone else, Barbara has had a tough time finding help in recent years, and she’s decided her doughnut making days will soon end. In 1978 she and her husband Lyle took over a business first opened in 1948. She has been the sole owner since Lyle passed away in 1992.
Various owners and family members have kept the business open at 3 different locations through recessions and a pandemic.
It’s all thanks to good service and goodies you can only find at Koch’s, like their famous thumb print cookies. “Those cookies are kind of like popcorn,” Barbara said. “You can’t east just one. It’s an old, old formula, and we’re the only ones who have it.”
Longtime customers like Melissa Toran keep coming back for more, and they’re enjoying the sweet treats while they last. “I think it’s so sad, we’re losing these mom and pop places, we had to come by before they disappear,” she said.
It’s uncertain as to whether a buyer will come along who’s willing to put in the long hours and tender loving care that has made Koch’s a local landmark. Barbara’s ready for a break, although she admits she’ll miss her customers, and the challenge of creating new treats to make them smile.
She said, “I was always hunting something to do. Trying new recipes, creating something different to make people happy. That’s what kept me going.”
If you’d like one last doughnut, thumb print cookie, or apple fritter, time is running out. The last day for Koch’s Bakery will be Saturday March 18th.