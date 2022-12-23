UPDATE: The railroad crossing at Apison Pike and University Drive has been reopened to vehicle traffic, Collegedale police said Friday night.
A crash and subsequent train derailing Tuesday caused the crossing and surrounding roads to close.
Officials advise drivers to continue to exercise caution while traveling due to railroad construction activities in the area.
PREVIOUS STORY: As work continues to clean up the train derailment from earlier this week on Collegedale, drivers should be aware of some major, but short-term changes to the railroad crossing at Apison Pike and University Drive.
All trains going through Collegedale will not exceed 25 mph until at least January 3rd. The normal speed is approximately 45 mph.
The crossing arms/sensors at the railroad crossing at University Drive and Apison Pike will not be correctly programmed until January 3rd.
Until that date, the arms will go down while trains are 3,500 feet away and will remain down until the last train car is 3,500 feet past the crossing.
Collegedale police warn drivers that this might make people think that the crossing is broken.
Some motorists may try to snake through the crossing when no train is in sight due to the excessive amount of time the arms will remain down.
They warn drivers to not drive around the arms at the crossing!
In the Collegedale Police Department's Facebook post, they said "No one wants a repeat of the train crash incident due to motorists trying to beat the crossing arms."
Police will be "strongly enforcing railroad crossing safety laws."