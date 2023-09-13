"Good afternoon,
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Olivia Weatherford's passing. Olivia, a 4th-grade student at Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary, passed away yesterday. Many of us have followed Olivia’s journey through the “LIV - In The Journey” Facebook page where her family graciously shared their experience and raised awareness.
“Olivia and her family have been a staple in our community as we have followed this journey," said Dr. Russell Dyer, Director of Schools. "Liv’s strength, courage, and laughter inspired me and many others and will continue to do so. My thoughts and prayers are extended to the Weatherford family.”
"Olivia's presence at Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary has served as an inspiration to students and staff, teaching us the true meaning of courage and strength," said Lisa Earby, Principal of Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School. "Her spirit of love, compassion, and happiness will always reside in our hearts and in every space of our school building."
Our hearts and sympathies go out to Olivia's family and friends. Cleveland City Schools stands by Olivia's family during this difficult time, and are ready to provide any support that may be of assistance.
We kindly ask that you respect Weatherford's privacy during this difficult time.
Thank you."