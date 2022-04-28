UPDATE: Cleveland police say the search is over for the suspect believed to be in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night.
Spokesperson Evie West says Michael E. Moore has turned himself into law enforcement officials at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
He is now in custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police in Cleveland are asking for a suspect in a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
CPD officers were dispatched to a Texaco gas station at 2000 Dalton Pike SE about 11:58pm receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.
Officers were told about an altercation between two customers inside of gas service station.
The shooting victim, who police identified as Joshua Snyder, a white male, was found a short distance away from the scene with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
The shooting suspect identified as Michael E. Moore, a black male, is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony and Reckless Endangerment.
Anyone with information on the whereabout of Michael Moore is requested to contact Detective Brett Taylor 423-559-3392 or leave a confidential tip via Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook messages.