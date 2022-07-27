UPDATE: Cleveland police say there is no bomb threat at Lee University on Wednesday.
Sgt. Evie West says the scene has been cleared and the FBI will be brought in to investigate the incident.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.
ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland police are responding to a potential bomb threat at Lee University on Wednesday.
CPD spokesperson Sgt. Evie West says officers with the Bomb Unit are at the School of Nursing trying to verify the threat.
Police are asking that everyone avoid the area at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.