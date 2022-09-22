Cleveland police responded to a report of a crash Tuesday night near the intersection of Keith Street and Hackberry Drive NW.
Police say 29-year-old Dominick Jones, of Chattanooga, was crossing Keith Street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound shortly after 8:30pm.
Police say Jones was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.
