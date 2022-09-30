Cleveland police say a man was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Thursday evening.
Cleveland police said the crash happened in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road around 4:20pm and involved a Kia Soul and dump truck.
Police say the driver of the Kia, 20-year-old Evan Stoops, lost control of the vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting the dump truck.
Police say Stoops was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
