UPDATE: Local 3 News has obtained the police report filed on this incident.
The report shows authorities were contacted on March 15th about a possible camera found in the girl's locker room at Cleveland Middle School.
Once on scene, deputies collected the camera and extracted the SD card found inside the spy camera.
Deputies say videos were recovered of the inside of the locker room and of a student finding the camera.
Images were also recovered with a timestamp of March 13, 2022. The images showed multiple juveniles inside the girls locker room, including one female taking off her shirt revealing a sports bra. Another juvenile can be seen changing pants.
Deputies say it is obvious, based off of the context of the images, that the females in the locker room did not appear to know that they were being filmed.
In the report, it shares that video surveillance of the morning of Monday, March 14th, showed Christopher Schroll in the area of the girls locker room.
Deputies interviewed the 8th grade teacher/soccer coach. Mr. Schroll admitted in the interview that he purchased the camera from Amazon and put it in the locker room Monday morning.
Mr. Schroll advised that he did this due to complaints of bulling and harassment from females. He also stated that he would get the camera at the end of the day and take it home to his personal desktop computer to review the footage.
Authorities asked the school principal if Mr. Schroll had brought any of these bullying harassment complaints to attention, and it was advised that he had not.
Local 3 News is being told he's out of jail now on a $10,000 bond.
Cleveland police say a local teacher who is accused of putting a hidden camera in a girls’ locker-room was arrested on Tuesday.
Cleveland Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Evie West says a Cleveland Middles School student found the camera and told school administrators who in turn alerted School Resource Officer John Milen.
Sgt. West says Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division.
Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.
Sgt. West says within 24 hours, the suspect, Cleveland Middle School teacher, Christopher Schroll, was identified and arrested.
Schroll was charged with a felony Attempted Aggravated Unlawful Photography of a minor.
Cleveland City Schools release the following statement:
At Cleveland City Schools, our highest priority is the education, well-being, and protection of our students. Recently, there have been allegations of misconduct against one of our employees. We responded immediately by removing that employee from the classroom and the employee is suspended from employment with the school district. We are currently working with local authorities on this matter. Our students are our priority and we will continue to cooperate fully with the Cleveland Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
