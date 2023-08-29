UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Cleveland police for making threats toward a school will serve time in jail.
According to court records, 30-year-old Tyler Durham was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 on a charge of threat of mass violence on school property or at a school.
The indictment followed Durham's arrest in May of 2022 by Cleveland police for making threats against a school in social media posts.
Durham pleaded guilty to his charge and has been ordered to serve five days in jail on or before September 11.
PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland police arrested a man who they say posted serious threats on social media.
Police say they received a tip that Tyler Durham was threatening violence towards a school.
Police went to Durham’s house and found a handgun but say no specific school was targeted.
Durham is charged with Threat of Mass Violence on School Property or at a School Related Activity.
No further details were released but we are working to learn more.
