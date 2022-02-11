UPDATE: Bradley County deputies say a daycare worker was drinking on the job before a fire broke out at the center on Thursday.
The fire happened at Little Lambs on Waterlevel Highway in Cleveland just before noon.
Deputies say while responders were removing children from the building, they noticed open beer containers in a room.
They say employee James Carpenter Jr. admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages.
Carpenter is charged with 27 counts of child neglect and is being held on a $135,000 bond.
No one was hurt.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: A morning report of a fire Thursday at Little Lambs Daycare in Cleveland forced the evacuation of children and staff.
The fire was reportedly extinguished within a matter of minutes.
Crews from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bradley EMS, Bradley Fire Rescue, and the Cleveland Police Department responded to the location on Waterlevel Highway about 11:41am.
There were no injuries reported, according to the Cleveland mayor's office.
Twenty-seven children and four staff members were evacuated to a nearby building at a safe distance.
The safety plan in place for the students will move them to Ocoee Middle School to be picked up by parents and guardians.
Parents are still being notified and should meet their children for pickup at the Ocoee Middle School gym.