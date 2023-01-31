UPDATE: Chattanooga City Council members seemed to listen with interest on Tuesday as Chattanooga COO Ryan Ewalt provided ways the Department of Public Works plans to address employees' concerns.
Many employees describe a department short on staff, working unreasonable hours, and a management team unwilling to listen.
"Why can't you all fill up the garbage department fully?" said Trina Coker, a Public Works employee. "That's my question."
At a Special Call Parks and Public Works Committee meeting, Ewalt says he wants to tackle these issues head-on.
In his plan, he adds an update for trash pick-up routes and ways to improve communication from management.
"It's not perfect," he said. "None of this stuff is perfect, but we are I think in a stronger spot than what we were before."
Ewalt says they have already hired more workers to fill empty spots.
"We had over 230 people turn out for our hiring fair last week," he added. "Fifteen CDL drivers, which we are very excited about."
Ewalt wants to ask the City Council for more funding to buy new trucks and train workers.
Trina Coker and Stephen West say they hope these are not empty promises.
"At least they are trying now," said West, "and that's the whole point."
"We just have to wait and see," Coker continued. "I think us working together and getting this resolved would be the best ever."
It's the same message Ewalt says he hopes to show employees and the City Council in the months ahead:
"There're some short term things that we are doing right now, but there's also going to do some things that we need to do in the next budget to continue to move things in the right path," he said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Public Workers say they are simply tired of work conditions and want more to be done.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, employees stood up to give voice to what they say has been going on inside the city's public works department.
"If they are coming here, that means that all these other avenues are not working," City Council Vice Chair, Raquetta Dotely said. "Something you're doing is not working."
A strong tone set during Tuesday night's City Council meeting as employees raise concerns over issues they say are unfair.
"I don't know where I'm going," said one employee. "I go in, I might vacuum, I might be the sweeper, I might be garbage. You don't know where you're going."
Many of them describe a department short on staff, having to work unreasonable hours, and a management team they claim is unwilling to listen.
"Some of us have second jobs now, they're telling us," said Union Representative, Richard West. " If you have a second job, quit. This should be your main priority."
"If you are going to be a leader, at least show your people that you care," he continued. "That's all they want to do, is show that they care."
The Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Ewalt was present and Council members called him up several times to address concerns.
There are problems some council members say they have heard a number of times as workers' complaints appear to fall on deaf ears.
"It made me frustrated listening to them, because these are our everyday people, and they shouldn't be treated this way," expressed Dotely.
Ryan Ewalt was hired to fill an interim position a couple of months ago. As council members looked to him for answers he had this to say.
"I 100% agree with you in terms of we want to be a place that is fair," said Ewalt. "Where people are treated fairly and we are extremely focused on people getting treated with dignity and respect."
Some workers are threatening to leave if changes aren't made, the clock ticking for both leadership and employees to find a resolution.
"I want my opportunity to move forward, I think I deserve that." said one employee. "I think I deserve that. I give my 110%, but like I told them I don't mind going back to help, but don't hold me back from things I deserve."
The City Council has charged the Head of Department over at Public Works to compile a full list of concerns from employees.
Stay with Local 3 News for more updates.