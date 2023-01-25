UPDATE: The city of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with the Chattanooga police officers who were reassigned in 2022 over past instances of untruthfulness.
According to a release from the city, the 14 police officers who were reassigned have been permanently reinstated.
The officers were originally reassigned because they were found guilty of misrepresentation and filing false reports through internal affairs investigations conducted within the Chattanooga Police Department.
The settlement includes permanent reinstatement to their original assignments, compensation for lost wages and damages, and the removal of Brady letters from their personnel files.
The city released the following statement about the settlement:
“Chief Murphy has worked to raise the standards for police integrity and eliminate gray areas from CPD’s policy manual, which the administration supports, and we must also be compliant with state law and department policy,” said Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff for the City of Chattanooga. “This discussion could have dragged out quite a bit longer, but after consulting with our attorneys, all parties agreed that it was in the best interests of our residents to settle the legal questions of the past, and focus on moving forward with the department’s new, higher conduct standards.”
Attorney Janie Parks Varnell represented nine of the officers and released the following statement:
“The Mayor’s office and the City Attorney’s office apparently recognized early on that what happened in August was a mistake and made the correct decision to try to resolve this case. As a result, this matter was settled and now these officers can move their careers forward,” said Janie Parks Varnell.
PREVIOUS STORY: In response to multiple public records requests, Local 3 News has learned more information about the 15 Chattanooga police officers who were reassigned from enforcement duties earlier this month.
We received responses from the City about the first 10 officers who were reassigned. We are still waiting for responses on our requests for the five other officers, who were reassigned at a later time than the original 10.
In those reports, we found eight officers were accused of misrepresentation, three officers were found to have filed a false report, and five officers had sustained accusations of improper procedure.
Eight officers who were reassigned were originally patrol officers. Two officers were assigned to investigations units.
We were originally told by a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson that the officers' names were requested by a U.S. Attorney's office; however, that office or a request from that office were not mentioned in any public records received by Local 3 News.
When we asked for clarification, and CPD spokesperson told us concerns were raised about the officers during a meeting with prosecutors in April.
"The CPD staff who were present then later passed on those concerns to Chief Murphy," the department spokesperson wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "Chief Murphy made the decision to conduct an audit of personnel files and ultimately provided a list of all officers who had previously sustained relevant violations to state and federal prosecutors."
The officers were issued Brady letters, informing them they would no longer be able to testify in court in new cases.
In those letters, Murphy said the department had discovered the notifications were not delivered at the time of the investigations, which were completed under several different previous administrations.
The officers are now serving in "teleserve" capacities, according to an email written by Chief Celeste Murphy.
"I had to follow through and complete what was required by procedure and the law," Chief Murphy wrote in emails to department staff, which were obtained by Local 3 News through public records requests. "I will always believe that it is never too late to do the right thing."
Unions representing the officers said they were reassigned in violation of department policy.
"I recognize that is doesn't feel like it to those involved, but no one was punished with additional discipline, demotion, or termination," Murphy wrote, adding that it was the "most difficult decision of her entire career."
Below is the full press release from the Chattanooga Police Department:
"CPD regularly meets with prosecutors’ offices to review cases of interest. In one such meeting in April 2022 with representatives from multiple agencies, concerns were raised verbally about officers who had sustained allegations of being less than truthful being called to testify in court. The CPD staff who were present then later passed on those concerns to Chief Murphy. Chief Murphy made the decision to conduct an audit of personnel files and ultimately provided a list of all officers who had previously sustained relevant violations to state and federal prosecutors.
The audit initially identified 10 affected officers. After being made aware of differences in how sustained allegations were coded and cataloged in older archived records, CPD furthered its audit to ensure fairness, consistency, and accountability across the department — which led to the identification of the 5 additional affected officers. All affected officers have sustained allegations related to being less than truthful, which include allegations of misrepresentation, untruthfulness, and falsification of reports.
The process for determining the final assignment for the 15 affected officers is still ongoing pending the outcome of a special review process, so it would be premature and inaccurate to say that CPD has 15 open patrol positions to fill. That aside, as part of its reorganization, CPD is streamlining operations that will actually result in more, not fewer, officers on patrol. For example, the newly added non-sworn personnel positions that will be included in the upcoming City budget amendment will include duties that will free up sworn personnel to spend more time on the streets. CPD is also looking at a number of smart policing initiatives such as shifting responsibility for minor car accident reports with no reported injuries to non-sworn officers, which would also free up sworn officers to spend more time on enforcement-related duties.
It’s also worth noting that before Mayor Kelly increased police salaries last year, the city had dozens of open, unfilled positions for sworn officers. With the salary increase, CPD has been able to staff up, adding more sworn officers and reducing the number of vacant positions by nearly half."
