UPDATE: The city of Chattanooga says 1952 tickets were sold for the Leslie Jordan memorial held by last weekend.

The initial ticket sales amounted to $39K donated to Cempa.

The city says an additional $500 were donated online.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cempa Community Care held a memorial for the beloved actor, comedian, and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan on Sunday. The proceeds for every ticket purchased went to the organization.

Leslie Jordan was a long-time advocate for Cempa's mission: providing affordable healthcare to underserved communities. Cempa Community Care serves underserved communities through primary care and infectious disease services.

Cempa's Community Outreach Director, Miles Huff, says Jordan was active within the LGBTQ+ community advocating for those living with HIV and AIDS.

"I think Leslie always committed to being a bright light, and when we started in the Chattanooga care, we were a light in the darkness, and I that continues today with our work at Cempa. We want to be a light for those that are experiencing health disparities," Huff said.

Huff says Cempa will continue Jordan's legacy with the Leslie Jordan Memorial Fund to ensure Jordan's years of service continues to make an impact.

If you would like to continue Jordan's mission you can donate to Jordan's Memorial, here.