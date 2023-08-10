UPDATE: Chattanooga city officials say they are addressing sewage issues at an area apartment complex after residents called 3 On Your Side for help.
Residents at the Stone Ridge Park apartments say raw sewage has been flowing onto their properties, which has led to a stinky situation.
They say they have tried notifying their landlord, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
"We should not have to live like this," said Marian Turnbow who lives in the complex.
She says she's lived in the apartment complex for nearly 20 years and has seen a fair share of issues with the property.
"We've had problems where we didn't have lights. We've had problems with the trash," said Turnbow.
Turnbow says she fears the feces-infested water could become hazardous to the community.
"It's a lot of kids in this facility and they have to be involved in that and take it to their house that's a safety issue," said Turnbow.
Local 3 News reached out to the city who sent an inspector to the complex to look it out.
On Thursday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's office issued the following statement regarding the issues at the complex:
"After you brought this to our attention, our team visited the complex to assess the issue. Our Land Development Office staff members gave notice to apartment managers that sewage was backing up into storm drains, which needed to be fixed as quickly as possible. Our team gave them one week to fix the issues and were told that work would begin as soon as today. We take the concerns very seriously and are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the issues are addressed in a timely manner."
