UPDATE: Five young children taken from their parents after a traffic stop in Coffee County nearly two months ago have been returned to their parents, a family attorney said Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A Black family from Georgia is fighting for the return of their five young children from the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services after a traffic stop in Manchester, Tennessee, last month.
Bianca Clayborne and Deonte Williams were on Interstate 24 heading to a family funeral in Chicago -- the children asleep in the back of the car.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled them over for "dark tint and traveling in the left lane while not actively passing," according to Feb. 17 citations issued to the couple.
The trooper searched the family's Dodge Durango and then arrested Williams for possession of five grams of marijuana, a misdemeanor in Tennessee. Clayborne was cited but not arrested.
Clayborne said she was told she was free to leave with the children and could follow a THP car to find her way to the Coffee County Justice Center in order to bond Williams out.
Six hours after the traffic stop, as Clayborne sat on a bench in the criminal justice center waiting for Williams' release, the five children -- a breast-feeding baby now four months old along with a 2, 3, 5 and 7-year-old -- were forcibly removed from her side while an officer restrained her from reaching for her crying baby, she said.
Nearly a month later, the children remain in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. Attorneys for the couple are calling the state's actions extreme, abnormal and a violation of the parents' rights.