UPDATE: On Thursday, CommonSpirit Health released a statement about the ransomware attack that caused outages for several technology systems, including electronic health records.
“Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to protect our systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation, and ensure continuity of care. Patients continue to receive the highest quality of care, and we are providing relevant updates on the ongoing situation to our patients, employees and caregivers. Patient care remains our utmost priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this matter has created.
Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages, which includes taking certain systems offline, such as electronic health records. In addition, we are taking steps to mitigate the disruption and maintain continuity of care. To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.
Central to our decision-making has been and will continue to be our ability to carry out our mission in a manner that is safe and effective to those we serve.”
PREVIOUS STORY: CHI Memorial is still offline after experiencing an information technology issue earlier in the week.
A spokesperson told Local 3 News that CHI Memorial's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT issue, which impacts local facilities.
Some IT systems, including electronic health records, remain offline.
CHI Memorial said in a statement:
"We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We appreciate the patience and support of our patients and family members as we address this situation. We are especially grateful to our staff and physicians, who are providing high-quality care to our patients.
We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience."
Regular comprehensive services continue to be provided at the hospital as staff continue to follow the established processes during this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: CHI Memorial is rescheduling some patient procedures and appointments as a result of an "IT security incident" Monday.
A spokesperson with CHI Memorial said the disruption is related to their parent company, CommonSpiritHealth.
Some IT systems have been taken offline in a precautionary effort to limit the disruption, including electronic health records, according to CHI Memorial.
"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously," CHI Memorial said Monday.
Patients should expect to be contacted by their provider directly if their appointment is affected.