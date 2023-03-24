UPDATE: Hamilton County Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of Chester Frost Park's boat ramp.
After closure for much-needed repairs, the new boat ramp opened Friday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) staff and machinery have arrived at Chester Frost Park this week to begin the construction of a new boat ramp, resulting in a closure of the existing ramp for 6-8 weeks.
This process involves the removal of the existing concrete and will extend farther into the water.
Chester Frost Park appreciates your patience as they implement new upgrades and improve our park.
For questions or concerns, please contact Chester Frost Park at 423-209-6894.