UPDATE: Sheriff's Office Investigators have identified the person behind the threats being spread on social media regarding SMS and CHS in the county school system.
A juvenile has been detained and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and Disruption of public schools following the social media threats.
"We would like to thank the parents and students that shared information with us. We would also like to take this time to ask parents to talk to your children about the impact of things that they post on social media. Regardless of the reason or the content, once they hit send or post it is too late to take back."
Sheriff Mark Schrader says the sheriffs office has seen an increase in complaints in Chattooga County on children being involved in internet crimes ranging from cyber bullying to sexual exploitation.
The Sheriff's office encourages parents to have a talk with kids.
"PLEASE have a talk with your kids tonight because, believe it or not, they know, see and hear things that we didn't experience at their ages. The level of anxiety and stress in their life is high. Your conversation could very well save their life. "
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is working with the assistance of Superintendent Hosmer and school officials to investigate the threats of violence that have been circulating on certain social media platforms.
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark A. Schrader says screenshots of these threats have been and continue to be shared by students attending the High School and Middle School.
The Sheriff's office would like to ask that anyone with information on these threats to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office, SRO or school administrators.
Sheriff Schrader says his office and the County School System are taking these threats seriously and working towards identifying the one(s) responsible.
"Parents, please ask your children to let you know if they receive one of these screenshots so you can report it. Please ask them to refrain from sharing them with other students as it creates more work to track and follow up with. Thank you for your cooperation. "