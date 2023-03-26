UPDATE: Chattooga County Schools are scheduled to have its second flood make-up day this Monday, March 27th.
At the October 20th Chattooga County School board meeting, it was voted for students of the Chattooga County School system to use the following dates as make-up days for the week students missed due to flood waters in the area the week of September 6 – 9, 2022.
Schools have already completed their first make-up day.
Two make-up days remain on March 27th and April 24th.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattooga County Schools are working to make-up several missed school days during the flood that occurred early this year.
The school system says it will have its first flood make-up day this Monday, February 27th.
They will have two more Mondays to make-up on March 27th and April 24th.